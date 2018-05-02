Swansea man dies after head-on crash in Gaston

After a deadly crash Tuesday in Gaston, the Lexington County Coroner identified the man who died.
Michael Anthony Worrell, 62, of Swansea, died at about 8 a.m. while driving on South Main Street in Gaston, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher's statement.
Worrell was traveling south when his vehicle crossed the center and hit a car traveling in the other direction head on, according to the statement. Worrell, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
An autopsy showed Worrell died of natural causes, according to the statement.
The driver of the car was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
