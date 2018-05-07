Richland County Council seeks SLED probe after staffer claims councilman bullied her

Richland County Council voted Monday afternoon to ask that SLED investigate allegations brought by an assistant county administrator that she had been bullied and threatened by Jackson during a closed-door council meeting last week.
Council members, after another closed door meeting on Monday, voted 9-0 to seek the investigation. Jackson, who represents parts of the Lower Richland area, abstained from voting. Councilman Jim Manning did not attend Monday's meeting.
The complaints against Jackson were made by Assistant County Administrator Sandra Yudice.
Jackson said he welcomed the investigation. He called it a "slander campaign by a disgruntled employee" prior to the upcoming June primary and November election. Jackson, a Democrat, is being opposed by Chakisse Newton in the June Democratic primary.
The primary winner will face Republican Zoe Pruitt Owen in November.
No details were given publicly of the exchange between Jackson and Yudice, but sources said it was over the purchase of land for Pineview Park in Jackson's district.
Neither Jackson nor County Council Chairwoman Joyce Dickerson would confirm the exchange stemmed from the Pineview issue. But council members off the record confirmed it was.
The council named Yudice the acting county administrator after moving to fire Administrator Gerald Seals. Yudice was hired by Seals to be an assistant county administrator.
Seals told The State last month that an effort to fire him came, in part, because he challenged Jackson over the purchase of land in Lower Richland for the Pinewood Lake Park, a purchase Seals said was illegal because the council never approved it.
Seals claims Jackson last year pressured a county staff member to direct a private company to purchase four acres of land on behalf of the county. The $120,000 purchase was to expand Pinewood Lake Park, which is located off Garners Ferry Road in Jackson’s District 11.
Jackson has been the driving force behind Pinewood Lake Park for the better part of a decade, since he began encouraging the county to buy a swath of land at Pinewood Lake, sometimes known as Caughman Pond, off Old Garners Ferry Road. Anchored by the lake, the park features walking trails, several picnic shelters, bathrooms and an office.
Jackson told The State he wasn't involved in the land purchase, and accused Seals of lying
Seals is on paid administrative leave,
On April 3, Jackson made the motion to fire Seals. He was backed by a slim majority of fellow council members: Gwen Kennedy, Paul Livingston, Manning, Greg Pearce and Seth Rose.
Jackson later told The State that he moved to fire Seals for alleged insubordination and for hiring friends as contractors. Council members later issued an official notice to Seals saying they intended to fire him because of what they said was a rapid turnover of county staff under Seals' tenure, unauthorized policy decisions, and literally sleeping on the job.
Seals told The State the effort to fire him is driven in part because he raised questions about the land purchase.
