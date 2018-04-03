Richland County Council abruptly fires county administrator Seals

In an abrupt and contentious move Tuesday night, Richland County Council narrowly voted to fire county administrator Gerald Seals.
Seals was not present at Tuesday night's council meeting, when a 6-5 vote was taken at nearly 11 p.m. to immediately terminate Seals' contract.
Seals was first hired as interim county administrator in July 2016, replacing retired administrator Tony McDonald. Five months later, County Council voted to take the "interim" tag off Seals' title and extend a full contract to him.
Since taking over the day-to-day operations of Richland County government a year and a half ago, Seals has criticized past county management, clashed with some members of County Council, seen several high-ranking employees quit, overhauled the county's budget to a two-year schedule and guided the county toward an ambitious, expensive development plan called Richland Renaissance.
Prior to managing Richland County, Seals served as Greenville County administrator from 1993 to 1999 and worked earlier as a city and village manager in Corvallis, Ore.; Springfield Ohio; and Glendale Heights, Ill.
Seals is the founding pastor of Living Word Church and Fellowship on Two Notch Road in Columbia. A graduate of the University of South Carolina and Eau Claire High School in Columbia, Seals also has owned two businesses.
He also is the author of "Taming City Hall," a book about how Corvallis sliced its city budget while reducing crime and improving employee salaries and productivity, according to a description on Amazon.com.
