Two drivers dead after head-on collision in Lexington County, coroner says

One driver was killed at the scene and the other died in the hospital after a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Lexington County.
Margaret Anne Burke, 61, was pronounced dead on the scene due to her injuries, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
After being taken to an area hospital, Robert Anthony O’Kelley, 44, was pronounced dead, Fisher reported Thursday.
The crash occurred near Gilbert, in the 3500 block of Augusta Highway, also known as US-1, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
O’Kelley was traveling south on Augusta Highway when he was involved in a head-on collision with Burke's vehicle, Fisher said.
Burke, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was wearing a seat belt, according to Fisher.
O’Kelley was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred, Fisher reported.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This was the seventh traffic fatality in Lexington County in the past week.
