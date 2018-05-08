5 dead in 5 days from Lexington County crashes

One person was killed in a crash near Batesburg-Leesville on Monday night.
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Haven Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2008 Mazda was traveling west on Haven Road when the car crossed the center line and continued off the left side of the roadway, where it hit a tree, Jones said.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 28-year-old Christopher Lee Oswalt of Batesburg-Leesville. Oswalt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fisher said.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Oswalt was the fifth traffic fatality in Lexington County since Thursday.
- A 28-year-old Lexington man died Monday, after being hit by a car while walking in Burton Road on May 2.
- A Columbia man was killed during a high-speed police chase in Irmo on Friday night.
- A 5-year-old Aiken girl died Thursday from injuries suffered after being hit by a car on Interstate 20 on April 27.
- A Chester County man was killed Thursday in a 10-vehicle crash on I-20.
A Swansea man died after a head-on crash near Gason on May 1. However, an autopsy determined his death was the result of natural causes.
