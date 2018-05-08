Local

5 dead in 5 days from Lexington County crashes

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

May 08, 2018 09:45 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

One person was killed in a crash near Batesburg-Leesville on Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Haven Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Mazda was traveling west on Haven Road when the car crossed the center line and continued off the left side of the roadway, where it hit a tree, Jones said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 28-year-old Christopher Lee Oswalt of Batesburg-Leesville. Oswalt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fisher said.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Oswalt was the fifth traffic fatality in Lexington County since Thursday.

A Swansea man died after a head-on crash near Gason on May 1. However, an autopsy determined his death was the result of natural causes.

  Comments  