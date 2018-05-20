2 killed, 4 children injured in SC head-on crash

Two people were killed and four children injured in a head-on crash in the Upstate late Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on U.S. 76 in Laurens County, about a mile east of Clinton, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford Taurus was traveling east on U.S. 76 when the car went left of center, Miller said. The car struck a westbound Ford Mustang.
The driver of the Mustang and two passengers all were airlifted to area hospitals, Miller said. The driver was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center, and a passenger was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 63-year-old Lois King and 65-year-old Marge Seymore, both of Clinton, according to WYFF.
Four children who were in the Taurus all were injured and taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial, Miller said. None of the children were wearing seat belts, and there was no word on the extent of their injuries.
The driver of the Taurus, a 38-year-old Clinton woman, was wearing a seat belt and had to be extricated, Miller said. She was taken to Greenville Memorial, where her condition was unknown.
No charges have been filed as of Sunday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
