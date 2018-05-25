How this Gamecock grad ended up onstage with Darius Rucker on Today Show

University of South Carolina students may have seen a familiar face on the Today Show this morning.
Recent Gamecock graduate Bridget Mackey got to appear in her cap and gown with one of her favorite South Carolina stars Darius Rucker on the Today Show Friday morning.
"It was awesome. I was like shaking up there," Mackey said. "I was so happy to be repping South Carolina."
When the New Jersey resident heard Hootie & the Blowfish singer gone solo was going to be on the popular morning show, she and her mom took the train into the city to try and get on the show.
She woke up early Friday, donned her cap and gown, and grabbed a poster she made reading, "Darius, grad pic?" in big red letters.
"I knew that Darius was such a big Gamecock fan that I was way more likely if I showed up from South Carolina and I just graduated," Mackey said.
While waiting for the show, Mackey said she was approached by a producer, saying they wanted her on the show.
"Right before Darius was about to perform, they came over to me and told me they're going to be taking me on stage, so I grabbed my sign and started walking," she said.
Mackey said her time at USC inspired her to go out an get such an "awesome memory."
"If there's one thing I learned in the Mass Communications program, it's set your goals high and chase them, and that's what I did today."
Mackey, with her fresh degree in Public Relations, will be beginning a job at Coyne PR in New Jersey.
