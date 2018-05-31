9-year-old Lexington boy killed in I-20 crash

A young boy was killed in a Thursday afternoon car wreck on Interstate 20.
Kade Crocker, 9, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened on I-20 East shortly before 1 p.m. near Bush River Road, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
Crocker was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another automobile that had stopped in the left lane on I-20 to assist a vehicle that was disabled in the center lane, according to Fisher. The boy was properly restrained at the time of the crash, the coroner said.
The driver of the vehicle in which Crocker was riding was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
