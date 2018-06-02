This popular Five Points bar closed. Here are other spots to get your jazz fix.

It's good night to jazz.





Speakeasy in Five Points is officially closed the owner announced online on June 1, noting that the business is also sold. No indication was stated about who bought the imbibing and listening room or what the business at 711 Saluda Avenue might become.

Speakeasy stood out for its mature hip-cat atmosphere with it selection of Scotch and other high quality booze among more college oriented drinking establishments. Jazz rang out from the bar many nights of the week.

The former owner of Speakeasy also owned Delaney's Music Pub which he sold last year. The new owners kept the same name and atmosphere in the case of that venue.

For now, it'll be quiet in the former space of Speakeasy. In that void here's some places where you can still catch jazz in Columbia.





Also Cola Jazz is an excellent resource to find out about other jazz happenings around Columbia.