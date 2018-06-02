This popular Five Points bar closed. Here are other spots to get your jazz fix.

It's good night to jazz.
Speakeasy in Five Points is officially closed the owner announced online on June 1, noting that the business is also sold. No indication was stated about who bought the imbibing and listening room or what the business at 711 Saluda Avenue might become.
Speakeasy stood out for its mature hip-cat atmosphere with it selection of Scotch and other high quality booze among more college oriented drinking establishments. Jazz rang out from the bar many nights of the week.
The former owner of Speakeasy also owned Delaney's Music Pub which he sold last year. The new owners kept the same name and atmosphere in the case of that venue.
For now, it'll be quiet in the former space of Speakeasy. In that void here's some places where you can still catch jazz in Columbia.
- Chayzlounge at Nonnah's has a filled schedule of jazz artists. Located in the back of the titular dessert spot. 923 Gervais Street in the Vista.
- Pearlz Oyster Bar features jazz and other music Thursday through Saturday in their upstairs lounge space. 936 Gervais Street also in the Vista.
- Gervais and Vine features piano jazz every Monday. 620 Gervais Street.
- Lula Drake has jazz on Tuesdays. 1635 Main Street.
- Talluah has you covered on Wednesday. 2400 Devine Street
- Main Street Public House indulges in the music some. 1556 Main Street.
- As does The British Bulldog Pub in Harbison. 1220 Bower Parkway.
- Le Cafe Jazz run by the Skipp Pearson Jazz Foundation, named after Columbia's noted saxophonist, looks to get hopping again in Sept. or Oct.
Also Cola Jazz is an excellent resource to find out about other jazz happenings around Columbia.
