Body found by kayakers in Columbia river

Kayakers on the Broad River discovered a body according to Columbia Police Department.
The Columbia Fire Department is working on the water recovery effort near Riverhill Circle. Riverhill Circle intersects with Broad River Road near the Broad River bridge and spans over the Columbia Canal and Broad River, connecting River Drive and Broad River Rd.
CPD says the Richland County coroner is responding. No cause of death has been determined. The body has yet to be identified.
This story is unfolding and will be updated.
