18-year-old killed in Lexington County crash

An 18-year-old Lexington County man was killed in a crash Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Cedar Grove Road in Batesburg-Leesville, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who identified the victim Wednesday morning as 18-year-old Timothy Robert "TJ" Langfitt Jr., of Leesville.
Langfitt was traveling west on Cedar Grove Road when his 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse exited the left side of the roadway and crashed into multiple trees, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Langfitt was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, and died at the scene from traumatic injuries, Fisher said. No one else was in the car.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Traffic fatalities in Lexington County have doubled compared to the same time last year, and the county currently leads the state in traffic deaths this year.
