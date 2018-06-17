Man missing at Lake Murray jumped into the water but didn't resurface, deputies say

Emergency crews are searching the waters of Lake Murray for a man who jumped in but didn't resurface Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses said a 40-year-old man jumped into the water and did not resurface, according to Sgt. Amanda Jordan of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources dispatched its dive team to the area of Lake Murray near the Lake Murray Marina, according to spokesman Capt. Robert McCullough. The call came in around 1 p.m.
"We know we've got a boater that was in the water and hadn't come up," McCullough said.
The Department of Natural Resources is leading the underwater recovery, Jordan said.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
