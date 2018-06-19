1 killed in Columbia house fire. State agents are investigating

One person was killed in an overnight house fire in Columbia.
The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Carver Street, according to Mike DeSumma, spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department. That's in northeast Columbia, just off West Beltline Boulevard near Farrow Road.
Details about the blaze are limited, but one person was pulled from the fire around midnight, DeSumma said.
The victim will be identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
The Columbia Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division are assisting in the investigation.
