S.C. Prisons to purchase device that helps locate contraband cell phones

The Department of Corrections was given approval to proceed with a project to buy and install a system that allows correctional officers to find unauthorized cell phones within the state’s prisons.
Members of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority approved SCDC’s $20,490 request to buy the system, which makes it harder for inmates to use smuggled-in cell phones.
The agency has struggled to control the flow of contraband cell phones for years. Agency Director Bryan Stirling has said the installation of the devices will be phased into three state prisons first. The total cost of the project prison-wide is estimated at $1.4 million.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
