Former S.C. Department of Corrections officers arrested for misconduct

Two former state prison correctional officers are facing misconduct charges for allowing inmates to bring in contraband into a facility.
Taylor Johnson, of Columbia, and Jamar Brown, of Orangeburg, were served with their arresting warrants on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Johnson had already resigned in June, while Brown did in August, according to Dexter Lee, spokesman for the Department of Corrections.
According to their warrants, both Brown and Johnson allowed Broad River Correctional Institution “inmates to go outside and retrieve packages containing cell phones, tools and tobacco” on June 20. Those items are considered contraband by the agency.
Johnson was hired by the agency in June 2012. Brown was hired in April 2014. Both admitted the allegations to investigators, according to their warrants.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments