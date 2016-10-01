Crime & Courts

October 1, 2016 2:42 PM

Winnsboro police chief among 10 arrested in Columbia prostitution sting

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The Winnsboro police chief was among 10 men arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Columbia on Friday.

The Columbia Police Department arrested the men in a raid at a hotel in the Greystone Boulevard area.

Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief Freddy Lorick Sr. was among those arrested.

During the arrest, Lorick told officers he needed medical treatment, and he was taken to a local hospital, police said. He was still in the hospital on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The men, ranging in age from 29 to 59 years old, are charged with soliciting for prostitution.

No actual prostitutes were involved in the undercover operation, police said.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

While fighting cancer, Midlands couple hit by devastating theft from business

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos