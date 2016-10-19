Crime & Courts

October 19, 2016

CPD investigates Main Street stabbing, suspect in custody

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

COLUMBIA, SC

A section of Main Street was blocked off late Tuesday night after a stabbing incident sent a victim to the hospital. Columbia Police announced they had a suspect in custody on the CPD Twitter account.

The stabbing happened on the 1400 block of Main Street, in front of The Hub at Columbia, which provides luxury student house for mostly University of South Carolina students. The building is just a few blocks from the State House grounds.

No other details were available late Tuesday night as officers arrived on scene, and the area was cordoned off.

There’s no official information from the Columbia Police Deparetment about a second victim as was suggested in a community tweet.

