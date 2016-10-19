CPD investigates Main Street stabbing, suspect in custody

A section of Main Street was blocked off late Tuesday night after a stabbing incident sent a victim to the hospital. Columbia Police announced they had a suspect in custody on the CPD Twitter account.
The stabbing happened on the 1400 block of Main Street, in front of The Hub at Columbia, which provides luxury student house for mostly University of South Carolina students. The building is just a few blocks from the State House grounds.
No other details were available late Tuesday night as officers arrived on scene, and the area was cordoned off.
Stabbing on 1400 block of Main Street, area still being investigated. One suspect is now in custody. One confirmed, possible second victim. pic.twitter.com/ZnM9d9Banu— DrinkingTicket ® (@DrinkingTicket) October 19, 2016
Area on the corner of Washington & Main being taped off as well @wis10 pic.twitter.com/Isc5YuRkB4— Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) October 19, 2016
There’s no official information from the Columbia Police Deparetment about a second victim as was suggested in a community tweet.
