Jury gets USC student’s rape case

The case involving a University of South Carolina student who says she was raped after walking home from Five Points in January went to a Richland County jury around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
If found guilty of rape and kidnapping, Carlos Jovany Hernandez, 23, could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison on each charge.
Earlier Wednesday, the jury of eight men and four women heard closing arguments from 5th Circuit assistant prosecutors Margaret Bodman and Carter Potts, as well as from defense attorney Aimee Zmroczek.
The two sides agree on one thing: There was sex in a dark alley between the student and Hernandez, who didn’t know one another before a chance encounter on a dark street near the USC Capstone dormitory around 3 a.m. Jan 30. The sex took place within minutes of their meeting.
The defense, citing Hernandez’s testimony Tuesday on the witness stand, contends that after talking for a few minutes on the street, the alleged victim began passionately kissing Hernandez and led him into an alley beside the apartment where she lived with two roommates. There, they had consenual sex, Hernandez testified.
But the prosecution’s case, supported by approximately 20 law enforcement, civilian and medical witnesses, as well as video from Five Points area surveillance cameras, is that Hernandez followed the victim and a friend from Five Points and after the friend went inside an apartment building, he pressed something hard in the victim’s back. Then he told her he had a gun and would shoot her if she didn’t go into the alley and take off her clothes, the victim testified on Monday.
In her argument, Bodman told the jury Henandez’s DNA taken from the victim’s body and video camera evidence were irrefutable evidence.
“If we were trying this case 25 years ago, there is no doubt this (prosecution) would be more difficult,” Bodman told the jury. “Find him (Hernandez) guilty, and do not let him get away.”
Zmroczek argued to the jury that the whole matter was just a casual, consensual “hookup.”
“Our victim was embarrassed, so she made up the story,” Zmroczek said.
After it was over, the victim decided to say the matter was a rape, Zmroczek said, stressing that the victim by her own testimony earlier in the trial had admitted she had been drinking.
Evidence in the trial showed the victim had consumed a half-dozen drinks in the hours before the encounter. Hernandez, too, admitted to having a half-dozen drinks before the incident.
Hernandez, who was born in Mexico, faces deportation if convicted. He would first serve any prison sentence in a South Carolina prison.
Hernandez lived in Batesburg-Leesville with his parents at the time of the incident. He was brought to this country as a boy and is on a visa that allows him to stay here as long as he doesn’t violate any laws, according to evidence in the case. The U.S. Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agency has placed a “hold” on Hernandez, who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
He took the stand Tuesday in his own defense.
Before the jury began deliberating, Judge Robert Hood told them, “This case is very important to both sides. This is their only day in court.”
The State does not name victims in cases involving sexual assault or alleged sexual assault.
