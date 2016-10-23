Crime & Courts

October 23, 2016 11:18 AM

Deputies investigate after man found dead at Richland apartment complex

By Glen Luke Flanagan

gflanagan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at Elmtree/Georgetown Square Apartments on Saturday evening.

The victim was found unresponsive, laying on the floor of a residence in the 7100 block of Tama Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department responded at about 8:30 p.m., along with EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

The man had injuries to the upper body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said.

The sheriff’s department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

Gun-rights advocates dominate hearing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos