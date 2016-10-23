Deputies investigate after man found dead at Richland apartment complex

Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at Elmtree/Georgetown Square Apartments on Saturday evening.
The victim was found unresponsive, laying on the floor of a residence in the 7100 block of Tama Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department responded at about 8:30 p.m., along with EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.
The man had injuries to the upper body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said.
The sheriff’s department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
