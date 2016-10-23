Man stabbed at SC church Sunday morning

A man was stabbed at a Sumter County church Sunday morning.
Multiple media outlets said the incident happened at St. Paul AME Shaw Field AME Church, with Sumter County deputies responding to the call about a stabbing just before 9:30 a.m.
The unidentified suspect was arrested, according to media reports, and the victim, also not identified, was taken to a hospital.
No other details were available.
The church is in the 1400 block of N. St. Pauls Church Road.
