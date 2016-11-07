Citing urgent matter, judge in Dylann Roof death penalty trial delays jury selection

In an unexpected event, U.S. Judge Richard Gergel delayed the planned first day of the jury selection in the Dylann Roof federal death penalty trial.
Gergel told a packed courtroom of media, public and relatives of the nine people Roof is accused of killing that an emergency concerning Roof had come up.
Gergel said he will hold a hearing on this matter, which he did not disclose, at 11 a.m. Monday morning.
The hearing will be open only to Roof and his defense attorneys, Gergel said.
Gergel said anyone who wishes to object to the closing of this hearing could appear before him at 10 a.m.
Gergel said the closing of the 11 a.m. hearing is necessary to protect Roof’s right to a fair trial.
“The closing of the hearing is necessary to protect the attorney client privilege and the defendant’s right to a fair and impartial jury and a fair trial,” Gergel said.” I fully recognize that this notice provided is short, but under the circumstances it is necessary for the court to proceed with the hearing immediately.”
Gergel said the court intends to release all admissible evidence and judicial orders as early as possible “when such release does not jeopardize the defendant’s right to a fair and impartial jury and a fair trial that does not invade the attorney client privilege.”
