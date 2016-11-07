Lexington Co. councilman charged with damaging father-in-law’s property day after wedding

Deputies arrested a Lexington County councilman on charges of damaging a family member’s vehicle a day after his wedding, according to officials.
Phillip Heyward “Phil” Yarborough Jr., 35, was arrested at his home on the 100 block of Palm Point Drive Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to the home due to a reported domestic dispute after his wife said Yarborough was damaging her parents’ car and was trying to get into the house, the incident report stated.
The report stated his wife said she and Yarborough got married Saturday, and after the wedding he began “acting out.” She also told deputies she is afraid of Yarborough when he is drunk or angry and said he has a drinking problem, the report stated. Yarborough was arrested in 2014 for public drunkenness and jaywalking, and the charges were dropped in 2015 without explanation.
She also reported Yarborough had gotten physical with her in the past by grabbing her by the arms and shaking her and that he is verbally and mentally abusive and controlling. She did not give an indication it happened recently and she had no signs of injuries, the report stated.
The argument led to an altercation with her father, and the couple separated for the wedding night, the report stated.
Yarborough also he had a disagreement with his father-in-law, which “turned physical,” the report stated
When Yarborough showed up at their home Sunday afternoon, she told deputies she refused to let him in. She said Yarborough got angry with her and said “f--- you and f--- your parents.”
Yarborough said he thought his in-laws would be gone and they “were the ones causing the problem,” the report stated.
His wife, her father and a witness told deputies he bent a license plate and threw a rock at it the vehicle.
Yarborough denied he knew anything about the damage to the vehicle.
At one point, one of the witnesses and Yaroborough exchanged words and he said “you don’t hit a councilman” before a deputy stopped their interaction.
Yarborough’s father-in-law told deputies we wanted to press charges against him for damaging his vehicle.
Yarborough was charged with malicious injury to personal property.
He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and has an appearance at 10 a.m. Monday.
