November 7, 2016 7:12 PM

Third body found on Kohlhepp’s property

By Daniel J. Gross

(Spartanburg) Herald-Journal

WOODRUFF, SC

A third body had been found on Todd Kohlhepp’s 96-acre property on Wofford Road, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger has just announced.

It was found near the human remains that investigators discovered Sunday.

Over the weekend, authorities say Kohlhepp showed them two graves. The two sets of remains were found in those gravesites, said Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Clevenger said he was unable to identify the gender or age of the remains or say how long they had been buried.

“Until I do my exams, there’s no way I can say,” he said.

Along with the body of 32-year-old Charles Carver, the latest discovery marks the third body found on Kohlhepp’s compound near Woodruff. Authorities have said the Moore real estate agent and registered sex offender also confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports near Chesnee.

Sheriff Chuck Wright has said Kohlhepp could be tied to seven murders.

Bobo said investigators will be back on the Woodruff property on Tuesday morning, though there may be a “somewhat scaled-back effort.”

“The majority of the property has been checked,” he said. “At this time, we don’t think there are any more bodies on this property. That could change, depending on what we find.”

