No apologies from 3 Rec Commission board members whom Gov. Haley is trying to fire

The three Richland County Recreation Commission members who chose not to resign but to fight S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s decision to fire them had no apologies when they showed up Wednesday at a hearing called by the governor to give them a chance to say why they shouldn’t be fired for gross mismanagement and neglect of duty.
During an almost three-hour hearing at the House of Representatives Blatt Building, the three board members – chair J. Marie Green, vice-chair Barbara Mickens and Thomas Clark – offered spirited defenses, no apologies and said news media reports about events at the Recreation Commission were inflammatory and had made matters worse.
In recent days, four board members – Weston Furgess Jr., Wilbert Lewis, George Martin and Joseph Weeks – chose to resign rather than to contest Haley’s decision to remove them from office.
The hearing was conducted by three Haley-appointed Columbia lawyers with experience in labor and business law: Tommy Lydon, Derrick Williams and Ashley Cuttino.
Green, Mickens and Clark each gave an opening statement and then were questioned by the hearing officers. At 90 minutes, Green spoke longest.
Charges against the commissioners involve numerous allegations of mismanagement, ignoring nepotism and employee complaints at the commission that led to a hostile work environment for many ot its employees, according to allegations in legal documents.
Earlier this year, the commissioners’ longtime executive director, James A. Brown III, was indicted by a Richland County grand jury on charges of misconduct in office. The indictment alleged a pattern of sexual harassment of employees who worked for him.
Following Wednesday’s session, Haley’s hearing officers said they will make recommendations to the governor, who will make the final decision on whether the remaining board members should stay or go. Hearing officers had no timetable.
Comments