US Justice Department critical of SC’s ‘disturbing schools’ law

Federal authorities have declared an interest in the lawsuit against the state that challenges South Carolina’s “disturbing schools” law.
The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice filed a “statement of interest” on Monday in the case filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina on behalf of former Spring Valley High School student Niya Kenny and others.
The statement by the justice department says the federal government’s stance with laws used to charge juveniles must “include clear standards to ensure that they are enforced consistently and free from discrimination.”
It adds that vague statutes enforced arbitrarily contribute to the so-called “school-to-prison pipeline,” a cycle that disciplines children in a way that they become involved with the juvenile justice system.
“The criminalization of everyday and ordinary childhood behavior under imprecise statutes can have disastrous and discriminatory consequences,” said Vanita Gupta, head of the justice department’s Civil Rights Division, in a statement.
“Laws must provide officers with sufficient guidance to distinguish between innocent and delinquent conduct and ensure that all children receive the full protections of our Constitution,” Gupta said. “We must remain vigilant to ensure law enforcement practices do not unnecessarily remove children from the classroom and place them in a pipeline to prison.”
Kenny was arrested at Spring Valley High School in October 2016 for filming an incident between Richland County sheriff’s deputy Ben Fields and another student. Video of the incident went viral online, sparking a debate about S.C. law and the role of police officers in the classroom.
