3 SC corrections department officers arrested on attempted murder charges

Three former state prison officers are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing an inmate while handcuffed in his cell, corrections officials announced on Thursday.
Jarrell Boyan, of Columbia; Pernell Fogle, of Bowman; and Jaquan Smith, of West Columbia; are charged with attempted murder and misconduct in office, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. They are facing up to 30 years in prison each for the attempted murder charge alone.
The three attempted to kill an inmate on Oct. 6 by stabbing him four times in the torso while he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back in his cell, according to the arrest warrants. The name of the inmate, who was being held at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, was redacted in the warrant.
While corrections investigators conducted a probe into the stabbing, the three officers were suspended without pay. The agency fired all three on Wednesday.
Boyan, 26, had worked at the Department of Corrections since October 2010. Fogle, 24, was hired in February 2015. And Smith, 24, was hired in October 2014.
It’s the second time this week the state agency announces a move to discipline alleged misbehavior by its officers. On Wednesday, Tierra Armstrong was accused by corrections investigators of hitting an inmate in the face while handcuffed. She was fired and arrested on assault and battery charges.
On Nov. 22, a Kershaw Correctional Institution officer was arrested on bribery and conspiracy charges.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments