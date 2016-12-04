S.C. Highway Patrol seeks help in identifying car involved in deadly crash

Troopers are seeking the public’s help in finding a car that was involved in a crash on Sunday that killed a man and left another person injured.
A 22-year-old Smoaks resident was hit by a car in Southeastern Richland County, while walking with a second person along Bluff Road, west of Coley Road, according to a release by the S.C. Highway Patrol. The names of neither have been released.
The area where both were hit does not have a sidewalk. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m., Sunday.
S.C. Highway Patrol investigators say the car involved in the crash was a gold, four-door Toyota Camry built between 1997 and 2001. It should have “major damage to the right front (passenger) bumper, headlight and side mirror area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call S.C. Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
