Dylann Roof requests his attorneys represent him during guilt phase of trial

Accused church shooter Dylann Roof requested Sunday that his attorneys represent him through the guilt phase of his death penalty trial.
The motion comes just a week after U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel granted Roof a request to represent himself. The guilt phase of the trial is set to begin on Wednesday.
“Can you you let me have them back for the guilt phase, and then let me represent myself for the sentencing phase of the trial,” wrote Roof in a piece of college-ruled paper. “If you would allow that, then that is what I would like to do.”
Roof requested initially to represent himself through a motion on Nov. 27, and Gergel granted his request on Nov. 28. Gergel repeatedly warned Roof it was “strategically unwise” to represent himself.
Roof, a self-described white supremacist from the Columbia area, is accused of driving to Charleston to kill African-Americans to “incite racial tensions across the nation.” Roof is charged with killing nine people, including church pastor state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, and attempting to kill three others at Charleston Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.
Follow @jmonkatthestate and @CynthiaRoldan, who will be covering Roof’s trial for @TheState after Wednesday.
Comments