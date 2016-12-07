Manhunt launched after Columbia police officer was stabbed multiple times at Bush River Road Walmart

Columbia police released the photograph of a suspect wanted after a Columbia police officer was stabbed several times Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. at the Bush River Road Walmart when the female officer responded to a service call, said Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons.
After the assault, the officer was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition, the police department said on its Twitter account.
Law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions joined in the search for the suspect.
If you can help identify this man or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
This is a developing story. Other details will be reported as they become available.
