Escaped maximum-security inmate sought in stabbing of Columbia police officer

2:00 Dutch Fork's Tom Knotts discusses Friday's rematch with Fort Dorchester Pause

5:10 Dawn Staley talks to Tip-Off Club

1:27 Gamecocks going bowling: Muschamp talks game, South Florida

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:19 Gamecocks react to Sindarius Thornwell suspension

1:56 Clemson's Carlos Watkins says Tigers are battle tested entering CFB

2:02 Hillary Clinton at King Day at the Dome 2016

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

1:14 Phil Kornblut: Muschamp, USC staff focus on in-state recruits