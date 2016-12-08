Victim in fatal Thursday shooting was shot multiple times, deputies say

A man died at a hospital after being shot multiple times Thursday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to shots fired on the 7200 block of Patricia Drive around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s department spokesman. They found a male victim who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.
A female companion who lives inside the home told deputies she heard the gunshots, came outside and found the victim in the vehicle, Wilson said.
The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Wilson said deputies are still searching the area and speaking with witnesses.
Check back for updates.
