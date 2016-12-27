Aiken legislator charged with felony domestic violence of his wife

Aiken County Rep. Chris Corley was arrested Tuesday on charges of punching his wife in the face and pointing a 9mm pistol at her when she accused him of cheating, according to Aiken County sheriff’s records.
Corley, R-Graniteville, was charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence, which is a felony, and pointing and presenting a firearm at his wife of 12 years in the presence of two of their children, ages 2 and 8, an incident report states.
The 36-year-old legislator faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the domestic violence charge, which is the most serious of three degrees of domestic violence.
Corley’s wife told deputies that Corley on Monday night threatened to kill her and that all that stopped him was the screams of the children, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office report.
Corley’s wife – who is not being named by The State newspaper – said the state legislator grabbed a Smith & Wesson handgun from a vehicle outside of their home and pointed it at her, according to the report. That happened after his punch drew blood, she said.
The lawmaker then went into a bedroom, after saying he “was going to kill himself,” his wife, 37, told deputies. As Corley headed for the bedroom, his wife and the children ran to her mother’s house across the street, the report said. The report does not mention a third child, who is listed in the current S.C. Legislative Manual.
Corley told deputy who arrived at the couple’s house that he and his wife got into an argument, because she thought he was cheating on her. He said his wife tried to punch him in the face, but he pushed her off. She scratched his forehead, according to the report.
The arrest warrant does not say if the Smith & Wesson SD9VE9mm used in the incident belongs to Corley. Sheriff’s deputies arrived around 9:50 p.m., Monday, but arrested him around 1:15 a.m., Tuesday, according to the report. Corley was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he’s awaiting a bond hearing at 3 p.m.
Corley was elected in 2014. He is known most famously for suggesting the Confederate battle flag that flew over the State House grounds be replaced with a white flag of surrender when Gov. Nikki Haley pushed for the flag’s removal in the wake of the Emanuel Nine shootings in a Charleston church.
In December 2015, Corley sent a Christmas card featuring a photo of the Confederate flag at the State House to some his fellow representatives.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments