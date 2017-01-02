Roof ordered not to approach jury, witnesses when acting as his own lawyer

Self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof has been ordered not to approach the jury, the witness stand or the judge’s bench when representing himself in the sentencing phase of his federal hate crimes trial.
Both the prosecution and the defense will be restricted to a lectern facing the jury during opening statements, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said in an order on Monday. The lectern will be removed for witness examinations.
“(Roof) will not attempt to approach the jury, the witness stand or the bench,” said Gergel in the order. “If (Roof) needs to give a document to a witness or the court, he will alert the court and courtroom staff will transfer the document from the lectern to the witness stand or to the court.”
Roof, 22, has until Tuesday to change his mind on his decision to represent himself.
The same jury that found him guilty on Dec. 15 of killing nine black parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015, will decide if he will be sentenced to life in prison or death in the penalty phase of his trial set to begin Tuesday.
The Columbia-area man was found guilty on Dec. 15 of all 33 counts, including hate crimes, for the shooting of nine churchgoers at Emanuel.
Gergel repeatedly has questioned Roof’s decision to represent himself, most recently on Wednesday. Gergel made Roof promise he would speak with his grandfather and family before making the final decision by Tuesday to represent himself.
Federal prosecutor Jay Richardson has said he has more than 30 witnesses lined up to testify during the sentencing phase of the trial. Roof has said he will offer no witnesses.
A hearing set for Monday to decide if Roof is mentally fit to represent himself was still underway as of 3 p.m. Gergel has said he intends for the sentencing phase of the trial to start Tuesday.
