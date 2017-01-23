Kershaw sheriff: Gang member led deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car

Kershaw County authorities say a documented gang member led officers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 20 in a stolen vehicle Saturday night.
The chase began around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when an officer patrolling I-20 detected a vehicle traveling toward Columbia at 105 mph, according to a release. The deputy began pursuing the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Richland County.
The driver, 23-year-old Jacquel Dimitri Sumter, sped up and tried to flee officers, officials said. The deputy saw several people moving around in the vehicle during the pursuit.
Richland County joined the chase as it approached their jurisdiction, and Columbia police officers were alerted, officials said. Shortly after the pursuit entered the six-lane portion of I-20, Sumter pulled into a median, at which point Sumter and three unidentified men jumped out of the car and fled on foot.
Sumter was caught a short time later, according to officials. Bloodhounds were called to assist in the search for the other suspects but were unsuccessful.
Inside the stolen car, deputies say they found a fully loaded pistol with the serial number obliterated. One of the suspects dropped a revolver on the roadway as they fled.
Sumter, of Walnut Street in Columbia, was placed in the Kershaw County Detention Center under $51,527.50 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he has prior arrests for attempted murder, participating in a riot by prisoners, assault and battery and drug charges and is a documented gang member.
“Without doubt, this incident could have had tragic consequences,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “Not only did Sumter endanger the lives of the other motorists traveling on I-20, but the officers involved were dealing with at least one, but probably three more armed, documented gang members.”
