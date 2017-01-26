Mother and son killed in Thursday head-on crash near Batesburg-Leesville

A mother and her son were killed Thursday afternoon when their pickup truck ran head-on into another pickup not far from Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County, Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said.
The two pickups were headed in opposite directions around 2:50 p.m. when they collided on SC 391 (Summerland Avenue) about a mile north of Batesburg-Leesville, Trooper Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The two people who died were heading south on SC 391 when their 1998 Dodge pickup crossed the center line and ran head-on into a 2008 Chevy pickup, Collins said.
The driver of the Chevy was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in critical condition, Fisher said.
The coroner’s office was still trying to reach the next of kin of the two people who died Thursday night.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lexington County Coroner’s office.
