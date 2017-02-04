Man sought in connection to Columbia apartment fire that killed 80-year-old woman

Police are searching for a man they’d like to question about a deadly apartment fire that took the life of an 80-year-old woman last weekend.
An unidentified man seen in surveillance pictures is being sought as a person of interest, police said Saturday.
They hope to question the man to determine what information he can provide about the fatal fire at Plantation Court Apartments on South Saluda Avenue, in the Rosewood area, on Jan. 29.
True Dent Henderson died in that fire.
Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Columbia police and fire departments with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the person of interest is asked to anonymously call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text “TIPSC” to 274637. You can also submit tips at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
