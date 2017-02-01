Columbia police investigating fatal apartment fire as a homicide

Columbia police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman in Sunday’s apartment fire as a homicide.
Additional details about the decision weren’t immediately available Wednesday morning, but a Columbia Police Department spokesperson confirmed the agency is investigating the death of True Dent Henderson as a homicide. The agency is working with the Columbia Fire Department and the State Law Enforcement Division.
Henderson, 80, died of smoke inhalation in the blaze, which destroyed one of six buildings at the Plantation Court Apartments on South Saluda Avenue. Fire Marshal George Adams deemed the fire suspicious but stopped short of calling it an act of arson.
Fire department officials acknowledged the recent rash of small arsons in the Rosewood area not far from Plantation Court, including a fire inside a different building at the complex. Those fires were reported between late November and mid-December.
Adams said Sunday’s fatal fire began in a stairwell of the apartment building, just inside the back door.
Investigators determined a fire at the same complex on Dec. 16 was arson. Firefighters responded just before 4 a.m. that day and found a small fire on the second floor of the stairwell inside the building, according to an incident report. They extinguished the fire with a small burst of water.
On Monday, just hours after the fatal fire was called in, Columbia police received a complaint about damage to several vehicles at Plantation Court, according to an incident report. Tires had been slashed on three vehicles parked outside one of the bulidings. It was unclear if or how the damage to the cars was related to the fire.
Check back for updates.
Comments