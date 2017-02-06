SLED investigating Sunday officer-involved shooting in Cayce

A man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with Cayce police officers Sunday night, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
The shooting happened Sunday night and involved officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, SLED announced Monday. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired at a home when the confrontation happened. The man was taken to a Columbia hospital, and his condition was unknown Monday morning.
Additional details about the incident, including the names of the officers involved, were not immediately available.
There is dash cam footage of the incident, a SLED spokesman said. There is no body cam footage.
Information gathered during the investigation will be submitted to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine what charges, if any, are appropriate.
