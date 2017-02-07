Cayce man shot by officers is released from hospital, charged

The man who was shot by Cayce police officers during a confrontation Sunday night has been released from the hospital and jailed on firearm charges, according to officials.
John William Day, 55, of Tufton Court in Cayce, was released from the hospital Tuesday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to Ashley Hunter, a city spokesperson.
Officers responded to Day’s home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday after someone reported gunshots at the house, Hunter said. They tried to call the person inside the home but were unsuccessful.
Police knocked on the front door and identified themselves, at which point Day opened the door with a gun in his hand, Hunter said. Day pointed the gun at officers, who then fired their weapons, striking Day in the lower abdomen.
Officers began medical care on Day until EMS arrived, Hunter said. The two Cayce officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates.
