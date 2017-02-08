Man found dead at Lexington Co. home after 911 call about gunshots

Lexington County authorities say a man was found dead at a Gaston-area home after someone called 911 to report gunshots.
Details were limited, but the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is at a home on the 3000 block of Princeton Road, officials said. Deputies received a call of shots fired around 11:15 a.m. and found a man dead on the property when they arrived.
The department tweeted out around 12:45 p.m. that deputies are following leads on a possible suspect.
