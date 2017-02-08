More concealed weapons permit holders from out-of-state could carry in S.C.

Out-of-state concealed weapons permit holders could be allowed to carry firearms in South Carolina if a bill that cleared its first hurdle on Wednesday becomes law.
The bill by Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Horry, calls for what the National Riffle Association refers to as a "true recognition" of the permits of other states. It would require the Palmetto State recognize the concealed weapons permit of every state in the union – including those that don’t recognize South Carolina’s, such as California.
There were several concerns raised with the bill by legislators on the House panel discussing its merits. Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, argued that several states issue concealed weapons permits to 18-year-olds, while South Carolina bars any one younger than 21.
Smith discussed adding an amendment that would place a restriction for out-of-state permit holders under 21, but did not place the proposal for a vote.
The bill advanced to the next committee on a 3-2 party-line vote, with Smith and Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, dissenting. Wednesday marked the second time the same panel discussed the bill. Smith was critical of the bill during that meeting as well.
