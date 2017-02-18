Man shot to death at Columbia apartments Friday night

A man was shot to death at the Colony Apartments in Columbia on Friday night.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bailey Street, off West Beltline Boulevard, Columbia police say.
The man was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police. His identity has not yet been released by the coroner.
Investigators were working Friday night to determine if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
There has been no information released about any possible suspects or arrests.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
