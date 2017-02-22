Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with deputies

Lexington County deputies exchanged gunfire Wednesday afternoon with a suspect on whom they were serving a warrant. The unnamed suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s department reported on its Twitter account.
U.S. Marshals were assisting our agency with serving the warrant when the incident happened. SLED is now on scene. #LCSDnews— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 22, 2017
The incident, which also involved US Marshals, unfolded on Boiling Springs Road.
State Law Enforcement Division representatives are on scene, the sheriff said.
There is no indication if anyone was struck by the gunfire.
This is a developing situation. Check back for more developments.
