February 22, 2017 5:11 PM

Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with deputies

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Lexington County deputies exchanged gunfire Wednesday afternoon with a suspect on whom they were serving a warrant. The unnamed suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s department reported on its Twitter account.

The incident, which also involved US Marshals, unfolded on Boiling Springs Road.

State Law Enforcement Division representatives are on scene, the sheriff said.

There is no indication if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

This is a developing situation. Check back for more developments.

