30 years later, arrest made in ‘gruesome’ Richland County killing

2:18 West Columbia neighborhood wants say in nearby development Pause

2:18 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook pleased with bounce back after Clemson

1:17 South Carolina baseball's Cody Morris reflects on long road back

0:38 League of Women Voters' Lynn Teague explains support for birth control bill

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:10 Gamecocks Sindarius Thornwell on winning 2017 SEC Player of the Year

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall