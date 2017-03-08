30 years later, arrest made in ‘gruesome’ Richland County killing

Almost 30 years after Patricia Ann Green’s lifeless body was discovered, officials said technology caught up and outed her alleged killer.
Green’s body was found in a drainage ditch off of Sumter Highway in Richland County near the main entrance of McIntire Air Force Base on May 10, 1987 in what Sheriff Leon Lott called a “gruesome scene.”
The 34-year-old woman had reportedly been shot in the upper body.
Lott said there were no leads on the case and it ran cold.
“It was filed away but not forgotten,” he said.
Lott said the department’s cold case squad recently sent evidence to its forensic laboratory, which showed DNA matched Phillip Johnson, 53, of Sumter.
Johnson is serving multiple life sentences for four murders in Sumter County. Those murders occurred around the same time as Green’s death.
Johnson reportedly confessed to killing Green and gave information only the killer would have known.
Lott said he met with Green’s family Monday to deliver the news.
“They lived with it every single day but they didn’t have any closure,” he said. “... If there’s any type of closure, then we gave it to them Monday.
“That person is in prison and will never get out.”
