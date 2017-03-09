Crime & Courts

March 9, 2017 9:20 AM

Bill allowing carrying firearms without permit advances in House

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A House panel has advanced a bill that allows for South Carolinians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

The bill, by Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, advanced with no opposition during a hearing held Thursday morning at a House panel. It’s similar to a bill Pitts introduced during the 2016 Legislative year. It would also allow for “open carry,” which allows for firearm owners to carry a weapon on their person without having to conceal it.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos