Bill allowing carrying firearms without permit advances in House

A House panel has advanced a bill that allows for South Carolinians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.
The bill, by Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, advanced with no opposition during a hearing held Thursday morning at a House panel. It’s similar to a bill Pitts introduced during the 2016 Legislative year. It would also allow for “open carry,” which allows for firearm owners to carry a weapon on their person without having to conceal it.
