2 DOT employees killed in Aiken County hit-and-run

Two S.C. Department of Transportation workers were killed in a hit-and-run in Aiken County Monday morning.
The collision happened near the intersection of Augusta Road and Atomic Road, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses told authorities they saw a tan sedan flee after hitting two pedestrians, Abdullah said. Deputies have located the vehicle; however, Abdullah would not comment on whether the driver had been located.
Abdullah confirmed the two people killed were Department of Transportation employees.
The victims’ identities will be released by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office after the families are notified.
The investigation will be handled by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
