Richard Quinn & Associates named in indictment of state Sen. Courson

Columbia political consulting firm Richard Quinn & Associates is named in the misconduct in office and ethics indictment of state Sen. John Courson.
Courson, R-Richland, was indicted by the State Grand Jury on Thursday on two counts of misconduct in office and one count of using campaign money for personal expenses. The indictments were made public Friday morning.
A date for a bond hearing has not been set.
Courson is accused of converting campaign money for personal use by passing $247,330 through his campaign account to a political consulting firm, First Impressions, which was doing business as Richard Quinn & Associates. That firm then paid him back about $132,803, the indictment said. The accusations span a six-year period from Dec. 24, 2006 through Dec. 5, 2012.
Courson’s misconduct charges stem from “using the office and position of Senate member and by using his campaign funds to obtain personal profit and benefit to himself,” according to the indictment.
“(Courson) did commit acts or omissions in breach of his duty of good faith and accountability to the public,” the indictment said.
The veteran senator is the second person indicted in a wide-ranging probe of alleged public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly. The probe, spearheaded by special prosecutor David Pascoe, indicted Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, in December on a variety of charges, including misconduct in office.
Pascoe said the probe is still ongoing and would not comment further besides stressing Courson’s presumed innocence.
“At this point in the process, the indictments are mere accusations,” said Pascoe in a statement. “Mr. Courson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Courson, 72, has served in the Senate since 1985 and is currently chairman of the Senate Education Committee, which oversees public and higher education matters in the state.
During a two-year period from 2012 through 2014, he served as the Senate President Pro Tempore, one of the state’s most powerful political positions. He stepped down to avoid ascending to the position of lieutenant governor.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments