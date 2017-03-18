Shot by former trooper, Levar Jones still waiting for resolution

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:14 Coach K calls Thornwell 'best, unheralded great player' in country

1:33 Wrestlers of Year: Chapin's Manos, Lexington's Brasseur discuss championship seasons

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today