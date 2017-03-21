BREAKING: Charleston church killer’s pal sentenced to 27 months in prison

Charleston church killer Dylann Roof’s pal, Joey Meek, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison sentence by a federal judge.
Meek, 22, was initially charged with withholding information from authorities about Roof’s crime and lying to the FBI about his prior knowledge of Roof’s plans to kill black people at a historic downtown Charleston church a year ago.
Near the end of the two and a half-hour hearing, Meek choked back sobs and apologized to the the families of the victims and law enforcement.
Although Meek knew of Roof’s plans to massacre African-Americans at a Charleston church, he was not charged with concealing that information from authorities in advance of the killings. It is not a crime to fail to tell law officers about a proposed criminal act.
Federal Judge Richard Gergel said Meek’s most serious offense was misprison of a felony – not only knowing about a crime but taking steps to impede the investigation while a horrible killer was on the loose.
Meek attoney Debbie Barbier had asked Gerger to consider home detention for Meek.
Gergel rejected that because of the seriousness of crime and the need to send a message that a person can’t obstruct an investigation.
Gergel said Meek can stay out on bond until he reports to prison. He has been living with his grandparents in the Columbia area, working at a restaurant and seeing a psychiatrist. Prosecutors did not object to Meek staying free on bond.
“If anything like this were ever happen again again, I would report it to law enforcement as soon as possible,” Meek told Gergel before Gergel sentenced him. “I am really, really sorry that all those beautiful lives were taken in the way that they were.”
Before this happened, Meek said he wanted to be a volunteer firefighter and to serve in the military.
Although those avenues are now closed to him, he can still work with children and send them the message to cooperate with law enforcement, he said.
As for how Meek will serve his time, Barbier had told Gergel that if Meek is put in the general population, “he will be killed,” but that if he is put in solitary confinement, his mental and physical condition will deteriorate horribly. That is why she wanted a light prison sentence or an alternative sentence, she said.
When Meek agreed to plead guilty 11 months ago, he told Gergel he was seeing a psychiatrist but did not say why.
Meek was expected to be a witness for the government in Roof’s federal death-penalty trial that concluded in January. But prosecutors did not call him.
After the hearing, Meek left the courthouse by a nonpublic exit.
Only a dozen reporters – not the 50 to 60 who attended each day of the Roof death penalty trial – were at Meek hearing. And instead of the 30 to 40 relatives of the victims at Roof’s trial, fewer than 10 came Tuesday. None of the relatives spoke.
Barbier told reporters after the hearing, “Joey hopes that anybody with a friend who is talking about hurting someone will learn from his mistake, and notify the proper authorities immediately.”
Barbier also told reporters that Meek hopes “the spirit of forgiveness as demonstrated by the victims of the AME tragedy throughout this matter will be extended to him.”
