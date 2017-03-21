Bill allowing carrying firearms without permit heads for House floor

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

1:35 Frank Martin on national title talk: 'I believe we can win it'

0:45 Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16